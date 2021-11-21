500-year old massive reservoir develops breaks

500-year old massive reservoir develops breaks, villagers asked to vacate near Tirupati

Due to recent downpour, the oldest colossal tank had waters to its full capacity now for the first time and started developing minor breaches

PTI
PTI, Tirupati (AP),
  • Nov 21 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 22:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Chittoor district administration in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening issued public warnings asking people of 16 villages to immediately vacate as some minor openings were developed on the tank bund in the 500-year old massive water tank called 'Rayalacheruvu' in the Ramachandra Mandal.

Due to recent downpour, the oldest colossal tank had waters to its full capacity now for the first time and started developing minor breaches, officials said.

Special Officer PS Pradyumna, Chittoor district Collector M Harinarayanan, Tirupati Superintendent of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu along with revenue and irrigation officials visited the tank and efforts were being taken to avert any danger.

As of now, there is no immediate danger for the tank, they said adding, however, the villagers as a precautionary measure should vacate the villages immediately for three days with their valuables to higher areas or nearby engineering colleges kept ready for them.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Andhra Pradesh
India News
Tirupati

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

 