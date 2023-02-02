637 killed by wild animals in Kerala in past 5 years

As many as 637 people were killed by wild animals in Kerala in the last five years, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran informed the state Assembly on Wednesday.
The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front staged a walkout from the House as permission for an adjournment motion over the frequent wild animal attacks was denied.
A bulk of deaths was due to snakebites, said forest department officials.
While Saseendran said the central laws were a major hurdle in tackling the wild animal menace, the Opposition alleged that there were serious lapses on the part of the state government in addressing the issue.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan accused the government of initiating steps only after persons’ deaths. Repudiating this, the minister said the Opposition’s stand would demotivate forest officials, who relentlessly try to avert human-animal conflicts.
Many parts of Kerala face wild animal fright, especially from wild boards, tigers and elephants. Last month a farmer was killed in Wayanad following a tiger attack, and a forest watcher was killed in a wild elephant attack in the Idukki district. Wild animals have also caused extensive damage to crops of late. People are up in arms, alleging a lack of measures by government to address human-animal conflict.
