7 Karnataka labourers die in road mishap in Telangana

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 28 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 12:44 ist

Seven labourers from Karnataka were killed and four injured when the van in which they were travelling was hit by a truck near Pedda Golconda on the outskirts of the city late on Friday night, police said.

The deceased included two children. Of the 31 workers in the van, five died on the spot and two while underoing treatment at a hospital, Assistant Commissioner of Traffic Vishwa Prasad said. Four others were hospitalised and the condition of one of them is critical, he said, adding the other workers in the van escaped with minor injuries.

The workers were on their way back to their home town Raichur in Karnataka as the road project they were working in at Suryapet here was stalled due to the lockdown, Prasad said. He said initital investigations revealed that the mango laden truck, which was on its way to Gujarat,was overspeeding. 

Karnataka
Telangana
Road accident
dead
