70 year-old building collapses in Chennai; rescue operation underway

A 70 year-old building collapsed here on Wednesday and officials said four persons are likely trapped under the debris. A rescue operation was underway.
The multi-storeyed building at Mannady in North Chennai was under renovation when it collapsed earlier today.
Multiple government agencies including fire and rescue and police are engaged in rescue operation.
"France: Two bodies found in building collapse as rescue efforts continue"
"Nearly 10 people were working when the incident occurred. Six have come out while efforts are on to rescue four people on a war-footing with the use of equipment," Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar told reporters.
Orders have been issued to undertake audit on the stability of those buildings which are located nearby, he added.
