8 still missing in Munnar landslide; toll climbs to 62

Two weeks after the landslide at Pettimudi near Munnar in Kerala, eight persons are still missing, while one more body was recovered on Wednesday taking the death toll to 62.

The body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered from a spot about 10 km away from the landslide spot. Radars were also being used to detect human presence beneath the debris. Though there were reports that the body of a woman was also traced, official confirmation was pending.

The landslide occurred late on August 6 night and the victims were residents of a settlement of plantation workers.