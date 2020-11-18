A fight in favour of 'Corona' in Kerala

While the whole world is fighting against coronavirus, a locality in Kollam district in Kerala is witnessing a campaign in favour of 'Corona'.

Corona Thomas is the BJP's candidate for the local body polls at Mathilil ward under Kollam corporation in the South Kerala district. A local native of Mathilil, Thomas is a Covid-19 survivor who fought her battle while she was carrying. Later, her baby too tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them recovered last month.

It was her parents Thomas Mathew and Sheeba who named her and her twin brother, Corona and Coral.

Her husband Jinu Suresh is an active BJP worker in the locality.

Corona Thomas, who is the mother of two, told DH that she was receiving a very positive response from the voters and was quite confident of her victory in the seat, which is now held by the Congress.

The 24-year-old candidate is seen offering hand sanitisers to voters while meeting and greeting them during the campaign. She also ensures to wear a mask and gloves as well as to follow social distancing norms during campaign.

With the outbreak of the pandemic, Corona Thomas had already become a familiar figure in the locality. She was also in the news when she tested positive for Covid-19.