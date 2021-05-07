Namassivayam elected BJP's legislature wing leader

A Namassivayam elected BJP's legislature wing leader

Namassivayam will be Deputy Chief Minister, according to BJP sources

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • May 07 2021, 17:33 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 17:34 ist
Namassivayam could become the first Deputy CM of Puducherry. Credit: Twitter/@ANamassivayam

A Namassivayam was elected unanimously as the leader of the legislature wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a meeting of the party`s legislators held in the party office here on Friday.

In the meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, who attended the swearing-in of Rangasamy as Chief Minister, told newsmen that BJP and AINRC would have three ministers each and they would be sworn in in the next few days.

Read more: Fourth time lucky, Puducherry CM Rangasamy to head his first coalition govt

The three BJP Ministers would include a Deputy Chief Minister.

The six Ministers are likely to be sworn in in the next couple of days and this would ultimately bring the strength of the Puducherry Ministry to seven, including the Chief Minister.

A BJP source told PTI that Namassivayam would be Deputy Chief Minister and this would be first time in the history of Puducherry to have a Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, party observer Nirmal Kumar Surana and party`s in-charge for Puducherry Rajiv Chandrasekar and Independent legislator from Yanam Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, who defeated AINRC leader N Rangasamy in the April 6 polls, were among those present. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry
deputy chief minister
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

 