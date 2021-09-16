Accused in 6-year-old's rape in Telangana found dead

Two days ago a Telangana Minister had issued an 'encounter' warning against the culprit

  • Sep 16 2021, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 12:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

The man accused of rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Telangana, was found dead on the railway track in the Ghanpur area on Thursday.

The minor was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Saidabad on the evening of September 9. Telangana police had launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprit but he was untraceable.

"The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found  dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," the Telangana Police tweeted.

On Tuesday, Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy had said that the accused in the case would be caught and that there should be an "encounter" against him.

"It (incident) is terrible. There should be an encounter against him (accused). He will definitely be caught. (We) will do encounter. There is no question of leaving him," he told reporters.

The incident triggered protests late that night by residents of the locality, who raised slogans and demanded justice and quick arrest of the culprit.

(With agency inputs)

