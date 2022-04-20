Action against Kerala CPM leader for 'Love Jihad' remark

A CPM leader in Kerala is being subjected to public censuring by the party for his controversial remarks over 'Love Jihad'.

CPM former MLA George M Thomas is facing the action for his remarks saying "even the CPM had noted that 'Love Jihad' is a reality". His statement was in connection with the inter-faith marriage of a party worker hailing from the Muslim community with a girl from the Christian community at Kozhikode district last week.

CPM had earlier rejected Thomas' comment. The Kozhikode district committee of the party that met on Wednesday decided to initiate the disciplinary action against him.

District secretary P Mohanan said that Thomas admitted his "mistake" as his statement "was against the party's secular stand" and he tendered apology.

