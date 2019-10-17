Actor accuses producer of death threat for cutting hair

A tiff has broken out between a young actor and a film producer in Kerala, over the former trimming his hair.

With the actor alleging that the producer even issued death threats to him, the forums of the Malayalam film industry are trying to sort out the issue

The tiff is between actor Shane Nigam, who has done the lead and prominent roles in a few Malayalam movies including 'Kismath', 'Kumbalangi Nights' and 'Ishq', and producer Joby George.

Even as the producer denied allegations of issuing death threats against the actor, an audio clip, said to be that of a conversation between the actor and the producer, is doing the rounds on social media. The audio purportedly shows the producer having a verbal altercation with the actor.

The issue came to light with Shane Nigam posting a video, alleging that the producer issued death threats against him even as he slightly trimmed his hair with the consent of the crew of the upcoming Malayalam movie 'Veyil' (Sunlight), being produced by Joby George. As the shooting of major portions of the film were already over, he trimmed his hair to act in another movie.

Shane, who is the son of a popular comedian and mimicry artist of Kerala, Abhi alias Kalabhavan Abhi, also lodged a complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.

Joby, however, said that as per the agreement Shane had with him, the actor should not change his hairstyle until the shooting of the film 'Veyil' was over. Joby said that the actor was already paid the remuneration of Rs 30 lakh.

But Shane was not cooperating with remaining shooting and started to work for another film, Joby said, adding that he never raised any death threat against Shane.

Joby was also learnt to have complained to the producers' forum on the issue.