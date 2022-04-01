Actor Dileep's car seized in sexual assault probe

Actor Dileep's car seized in sexual assault probe

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 01 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 22:42 ist
Malayalam actor Dileep. Credit: IANS Photo

Police seized a car from the house of Malayalam actor Dileep in Kochi on Friday in connection with the ongoing probe into a sexual assault case filed by an actress against him. 

There is suspicion that a conspiracy was hatched to attack the aforementioned actress and cash was paid to key accused Sunil Kumar alias 'Pulsar Suni' in the car in 2016, sources said.

Meanwhile, a letter written by Kumar to Dileep that mentions the conspiracy was also recovered by the investigation team.

The probe was initiated on the basis of recent revelations by filmmaker Balachandrakumar about the conspiracy. Another case was initiated against Dileep recently for conspiring to endanger the life of the police crime branch officials probing the case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Dileep
Kerala
India News
sexual assault

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

10 decor must-haves for your living space

10 decor must-haves for your living space

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

 