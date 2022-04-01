Actor Dileep's car seized in sexual assault probe

Police seized a car from the house of Malayalam actor Dileep in Kochi on Friday in connection with the ongoing probe into a sexual assault case filed by an actress against him.

There is suspicion that a conspiracy was hatched to attack the aforementioned actress and cash was paid to key accused Sunil Kumar alias 'Pulsar Suni' in the car in 2016, sources said.

Meanwhile, a letter written by Kumar to Dileep that mentions the conspiracy was also recovered by the investigation team.

The probe was initiated on the basis of recent revelations by filmmaker Balachandrakumar about the conspiracy. Another case was initiated against Dileep recently for conspiring to endanger the life of the police crime branch officials probing the case.

Check out DH's latest videos