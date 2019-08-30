Ahead of cabinet rejig, a TRS minister in defiant mood

In what can be called as a first-ever rebellion in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party since its inception in 2001, state health minister and party senior leader Etela Rajender said that he is one of the founding members of the Pink party and not someone who grew in politics in the name of his caste tag.

Etela was upset because it was reported that KCR will be replacing him with some other backward class leader in the ensuing expansion or reshuffle of the cabinet.

Addressing cadres in Huzurabad on Thursday the minister said that he was pained by the propaganda unleashed by certain vested interests in the party.

“They didn’t even leave the furniture or the house that I have built. I am here today because of my work not because of my caste,“ he said. “We are the owners of the TRS who have carried the pink flag,” he said indirectly referring to his distracters that have been trying to malign his image just before the cabinet expansion.

While it is said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has given the coveted finance ministry to Rajender during the first term, has somehow demoted Rajender to the health portfolio. It was alleged that the CM is unhappy with his style of function and his inability to deal with the seasonal fevers that have tarnished the image of the state government.

A very strong backward class leader Rajender has not only stated his position in the party but also attacked those leaders in the party that were migrated from TDP and Congress. “I am not somebody’s son I am hard working part worker,” he said. His comments were seen as an indirect attack at the party working president K Taraka Rama Rao, son of KCR.

However, Etela later issued a statement saying that his comments have been misinterpreted by the media. “I only said that I have been there in the party since its inception and ministerial berth for me will come irrespective of my caste,” he stated. I haven’t changed my allegiance to the party even after the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy tried to induct me in Congress.

However, the state BJP president Dr K Laxman termed the whole episode as a clear cut rift in the party as a result of KCR’s autocratic attitude.