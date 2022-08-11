AIADMK leader Shanmugam moves Madras HC for CBI probe into party office attack incident

Complaining that the Tamil Nadu Police is “not interested” in investigating the case, the AIADMK on Thursday moved the Madras High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) int the ransacking of the party office and alleged theft of documents by supporters of expelled leader O Panneerselvam.

Justice N Sathish Kumar, who heard the case filed by party Rajya Sabha MP and organising secretary C Ve Shanmugam, issued notice to Chennai Police and asked Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak to get instructions from the police by August 25.

Read | AIADMK accuses OPS of stealing documents from party headquarters

In his petition, Shanmugam alleged that supporters of Panneerselvam, a former chief minister, ransacked the AIADMK headquarters on Avvai Shanmugam Salai on July 11 hours before the General Council convened. He also said OPS’ supporters broke open the headquarters and stole documents which were kept in lockers.

Shanmugam accused Panneerselvam’s supporters of “stealing” original documents of several properties owned by the party, Rs 32,000 in cash, and registration certificates of over 30 vehicles from the party headquarters during the July 11 violence.

He also alleged that the police has taken no action against the complaint filed by him on July 23 accusing Panneerselvam, and his supporters Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, and J C D Prabhakar among others of “instigating” the “mob” that looted “several items” from the headquarters.

He had also sought action against the aforementioned leaders, while asking police to “recover the stolen items.” Shanmugam, in his complaint, said the party leaders found the headquarters ransacked on July 21 after the building was de-sealed by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in line with an order of the Madras High Court.

"The respondent police are not interested in investigating the complaint with regard to criminal trespass," Shanmugam said, alleging that police were in favour of Panneerselvam. The AIADMK filed the complaint days after the Madras High Court gave possession of the building to Palaniswami.

After the violent clashes between supporters of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, the Tamil Nadu government sealed the premises. The high court on July 20 quashed the RDO’s proceedings and directed that the keys of the premises be handed over to Palaniswami in his capacity as interim general secretary of the party.

“Original documents of the party headquarters on the Avvai Shanmugam Salai, the Saffire Theatre building in Chennai, party offices in Puducherry, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli have been stolen. Passbook of the account maintained by the party in a Madurai branch of bank and Rs 31,000 in cash have also been stolen,” Shanmugam had said in his complaint.