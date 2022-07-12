AIADMK accuses OPS of stealing documents from party headquarters

AIADMK on Tuesday filed a complaint with the police accusing expelled party leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters of “stealing documents” and other articles from the party headquarters on Monday before the General Council meeting.

Aadhi Rajaram, south Chennai district secretary, filed a complaint with the Royapettah police station alleging that over 300 men led by Panneerselvam marched towards the AIADMK headquarters with “deadly weapons” and indulged in violence.

He accused the men of breaking open the party headquarters and damaging articles. “The men carried steel rods, wooden logs, and knives, etc, while OPS allowed them to indulge in arson. We suspect several documents and articles from the headquarters have been stolen,” he said in the complaint.

Rajaram also sought registration of a case against Panneerselvam and his supporters Manoj Pandian, J C D Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam, and N Pugazhendi and to recover the “stolen items."