AIADMK MLAs protest Puducherry govt's handling of Covid-19 situation

Opposition AIADMK MLAs staged a sit in protest on Friday outside the Puducherry Assembly here against the alleged failure of the Congress government in extending relief to families hit by Covid-19 in the Union Territory.

The legislators came in a procession holding placards containing slogans condemning the failure of the government in tackling the pandemic situation. Senior AIADMK leader Anbalagan who led the agitation said the government should emulate the relief measures implemented by neighbouring Tamil Nadu government. He also demanded that the Narayanasamy government here provide a relief of Rs 5000 to each of the families as livelihood sources were hit by the current pandemic situation.

Claiming that constituencies like Uppalam, Mudaliarpet, Muthialpet and a few others were reeling under the impact of virus, he said, "Instead of taking steps to contain the spread of the infection the government and Lt Governor were locking horns and were functioning in isolation much to the suffering of the people."