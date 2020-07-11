AIMIM chief takes Covid test, asks people to get tested

AIMIM chief takes Covid-19 test, asks people to get tested

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 11 2020, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 17:31 ist
A medic collects a sample of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi for Covid-19 test, at Nizamia Tibbi Hospital in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he got his antigen and RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests done for Covid-19 and that antigen test result was negative. He said the outcome of the RT-PCR test would be known after 30 hours. Owaisi appealed to the people not to hesitate but get tested.

"Got my antigen & RT-PCR tests done for Covid-19 today. My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah (all praise is due to God alone)," the Lok Sabha member said. "There are 30-odd centres in the south of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested!" he tweeted. The two tests were conducted at different places in the city.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Telangana
RTPCR
testing

What's Brewing

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

 