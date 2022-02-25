Coimbatore AIR station gets bomb threat from MGR fans

A threat to bomb the All India Radio (AIR) station here was made for not broadcasting the songs of Tamil actor and former chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) on his birth anniversary on January 17. According to police, the threat was issued on Thursday through a post-card. The police said they are on the lookout for the person who sent the card and tightened security at the AIR station.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders
UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris
It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over
Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today