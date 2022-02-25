Coimbatore AIR station gets bomb threat from MGR fans

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Feb 25 2022, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 21:06 ist

A threat to bomb the All India Radio (AIR) station here was made for not broadcasting the songs of Tamil actor and former chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) on his birth anniversary on January 17. According to police, the threat was issued on Thursday through a post-card. The police said they are on the lookout for the person who sent the card and tightened security at the AIR station. 

