All 4 illegal apartment complexes demolished in Kochi

All four illegal apartment complexes in Kochi have now been demolished. Three high-rise luxury apartments in Kochi in Kerala were reduced to debris in a matter of minutes on Saturday morning.

One more luxury apartment at Maradu on the outskirts of Kochi in Kerala was razed on Sunday morning, followed by the last one to be taken down in the afternoon.

Jain's Coral Cove, the 17-storey complex comprising 122 flats, was reduced to rubble in seconds using the implosion technique at 11 am. It was the largest among the four structures being demolished.

#WATCH Maradu flats demolition: Golden Kayalorum apartment demolished through a controlled implosion. All 4 illegal apartment towers have now been demolished. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/TBvHBjuIZR — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

Police officials said that prima facie there were no casualties or damage to other properties. About 300-kilogram emulsion explosives were used and non-electric detonators and timers were used to trigger the blasts. Ten layer covering using steel mesh and geotextile mats were provided to the pillars that were demolished using explosives.

On Sunday, a large number of people, including women and children, thronged to witness the moment.

Edifice Engineering firm was entrusted with the implosion of the two high-rises on Sunday. The same firm had pulled down H20 Holy Faith apartment on Saturday, while Vijay Steels and Explosives razed the twin towers of Alfa Serene.