Alleged thief killed in police encounter near Chennai

The encounter comes a day after the duo snatched a gold chain from a woman near the Irungattukottai toll plaza on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway on Sunday morning

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan
  • Oct 11 2021, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 19:58 ist
A man, who allegedly snatched a chain from a woman at gunpoint near a toll plaza on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, was shot dead by the police in an encounter on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Murthasha, was killed in an encounter in Sriperumbudur, 50 km from here, on Monday afternoon. Police shot dead Murthasha while capturing his accomplice Akthar alive.

The encounter comes a day after the duo snatched a gold chain from a woman near the Irungattukottai toll plaza on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway on Sunday morning. After snatching the chain, the duo escaped into the forest area and were hiding.

Police personnel surrounded the lake and used drones to survey the location since Sunday afternoon. A police official said one of the accused tried to shoot at the police party in the forest area following which he was shot dead.

While Murthasha was killed, Akthar was caught alive. The body of Murthasha has been sent to the government hospital in Sriperumbudur for autopsy.

