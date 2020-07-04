Amavarathi movement enters 200th day; NRIs from Andhra Pradesh back move

As the protest seeking Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh enters its 200th day, around one lakh non-resident people of Andhra living around the world on Saturday expressed solidarity with agitating farmers for Amaravati amid the Covid-19 crisis.

On the occasion, former president of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Jayaram Komati said the NRIs are participating in a candlelight vigil in almost 300 cities across the world for 'One State, One Capital'. "As the farmers' protest in Andhra Pradesh reached 200 days, we, as NRIs, want to show our solidarity with the farmers...Amaravati should be our capital. More than 250 cities voluntarily came forward to hold the candlelight vigil," he said in a statement. Around one lakh NRIs, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, across the world participated in the protest rallies, which were held in full adherence to Covid-19 rules, he said.

The NRIs joined the rallies as per the rules of the local governments. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the NRIs participated in the event in small groups of 15-20 people, while many of them participated from their homes virtually, he added. According to the statement, the NRIs have promised to help the agitating farmers of Amaravati financially and morally to help them fight a legal battle against the decision to shift the capital. More than 24,000 farmers of Amaravati capital region have been on the warpath ever since the YSR Congress Party government in the state announced on December 17 last about creating three capitals executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.

The farmers, belonging to 29 villages, who gave away nearly 34,000 acres of their fertile land to the capital city during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime in 2015, resisted the move, asserting that they had sacrificed their livelihood in anticipation of the development of a world-class capital city in Amaravati. "For the last 200 days, these farmers have been waging a relentless battle demanding that the capital Amaravati be retained.

They took out rallies, held relay hunger strikes, blocked the national highways and braved arrests and lathicharge from the police. Some of the farmers died of heart attacks due to psychological pressure, said Komati, who was former special representative of Andhra Pradesh government for North America. Besides the US, Telugu NRIs from the UK, Ireland, Kuwait, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and other countries have come forward to voice their solidarity.