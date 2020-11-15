Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu BJP leaders on November 21, discuss strategy for Assembly polls

With just six months left for the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will meet office-bearers of the party's Tamil Nadu unit here on November 21 to discuss the strategy to be adopted for the high-stakes polls.

Shah will meet office-bearers of the state unit, district secretaries and members of the core committee separately on Saturday and elicit their views on a slew of issues relating to the elections, including the alliance question. His visit to Tamil Nadu comes amidst strain in relationship between BJP and its senior ally in the state, AIADMK, over the saffron party's 'Vetrivel Yatra' and other issues.

The 'Vetrivel Yatra' has not yet received the government's permission due to Covid-19 rules, but the BJP has gone ahead and conducted its tour since November 6. Shah's visit also comes weeks after Tamil superstar Rajinikanth dropped ample hints that he may not keep his date with politics as announced in 2017.

“This visit of Shah is very significant since it comes amid visible strain in BJP-AIADMK relationship. He is likely to outline the party's strategy to be adopted for the elections. He will also elicit opinion from the state unit on several issues including on alliance. Cadres are excited about his visit,” a senior BJP leader told DH.

The BJP, which is in an alliance with the AIADMK, has kept its cards close on whether the tie-up will continue for the Assembly polls due in the first half of 2021. The party's state unit has also been posturing by maintaining that no party can form the next government in Tamil Nadu without its support.

While state unit chief L Murugan said Shah's visit has already created a “scare” among Opposition parties, party leaders exuded confidence that they will get a “clarity” on the party's way ahead vis-a-vis alliance and AIADMK after the visit. Shah, who will participate in government events, is also likely to meet the top brass of the Tamil Nadu government during his visit.

BJP is making a concerted effort to emerge as the political alternative to Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu by going on a massive recruitment drive. The party has roped in former IPS officer K Annamalai, and actor Khushbu Sundar in the past few months.

Union Ministers to participate in Vetrivel Yatra

Murugan said the BJP will go ahead with the Vetrivel Yatra despite permission being denied. Union Ministers Sadananda Gowda, Prahlad Joshi, and other senior party leaders will participate in the yatra in different places. “We have invited our party chief J P Nadda to participate in the yatra on the last day in Tiruchendur,” he said.