Andaman and Nicobar Islands reports 29 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 3,494

At least 29 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 3,494, a senior official said on Saturday.

The new cases were detected during contact tracing.

Thirty six people were discharged from hospitals since Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,157, the official said.

The Union Territory currently has 286 active cases, while 51 people have succumbed to the infection.

A total of 43,680 samples have been been sent for Covid-19 examination so far.