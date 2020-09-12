Andaman reports 29 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 3,494

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reports 29 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 3,494

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 12 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 13:16 ist
29 new Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Island. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 29 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 3,494, a senior official said on Saturday.

The new cases were detected during contact tracing.

Thirty six people were discharged from hospitals since Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,157, the official said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Union Territory currently has 286 active cases, while 51 people have succumbed to the infection.

A total of 43,680 samples have been been sent for Covid-19 examination so far. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

 