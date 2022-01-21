Andhra Pradesh cops arrest man who gave CM Jagan an online death threat

The Andhra Pradesh police has arrested a person who threatened to kill chief minister Jaganmohan Reedy “by blowing himself up like a human bomb.”

GR Radhika, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crimes CID, said the man — Rajupalepu Pavana Phani hailing from Rajahmundry — confessed he is a Janasena Party supporter and a big fan of Pawan Kalyan. He was found to be regularly tweeting objectionable content against the YSRCP, TDP and CM Reddy.

The Cyber Crimes cops had arrested Phani — an employee of a private firm in Hyderabad — on Thursday. The tweet was posted on 16 January from his handle Busine$$man @kannabhai.

Police said that intention was to provoke other users against the AP CM and rebel against the government. However, out of fear, he later deleted the tweets, deactivated his account, switched off his phone, hid in his house, and even took leave from his job.

CID sleuths traced him with the use of advanced technology.

“We caution the public not to post any kind of objectionable content against the government on social media. Please do not be under the impression that use of fake accounts, Virtual Private Networks, and deletion of posts later would not reveal who you are. We have all the latest technology to trace such activities and provisions to arrest the people involved,” Radhika told DH.

