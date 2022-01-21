AP cops arrest man who gave CM an online death threat

Andhra Pradesh cops arrest man who gave CM Jagan an online death threat

Police said that intention was to provoke other users against the AP CM and rebel against the government

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 21 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 23:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Andhra Pradesh police has arrested a person who threatened to kill chief minister Jaganmohan Reedy “by blowing himself up like a human bomb.”

GR Radhika, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crimes CID, said the man — Rajupalepu Pavana Phani hailing from Rajahmundry — confessed he is a Janasena Party supporter and a big fan of Pawan Kalyan. He was found to be regularly tweeting objectionable content against the YSRCP, TDP and CM Reddy.

The Cyber Crimes cops had arrested Phani — an employee of a private firm in Hyderabad — on Thursday. The tweet was posted on 16 January from his handle Busine$$man @kannabhai.

Police said that intention was to provoke other users against the AP CM and rebel against the government. However, out of fear, he later deleted the tweets, deactivated his account, switched off his phone, hid in his house, and even took leave from his job.

CID sleuths traced him with the use of advanced technology.

“We caution the public not to post any kind of objectionable content against the government on social media. Please do not be under the impression that use of fake accounts, Virtual Private Networks, and deletion of posts later would not reveal who you are. We have all the latest technology to trace such activities and provisions to arrest the people involved,” Radhika told DH.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Andhra Pradesh
India News
Jaganmohan Reddy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

 