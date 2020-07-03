Andhra Pradesh records 837 fresh Covid-19 cases, toll crosses 200-mark

Andhra Pradesh's aggregate number of coronavirus cases stood at 16,934 on Friday as 837 were added afresh in the last 24 hours. A recorded 38,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours of which 837 turned out to be positive.

The Covid-19 toll touched 206 as eight new fatalities were reported in the state, the latest bulletin said. In the last 24 hours, 258 Covid-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals upon recovery. Kurnool accounted for four fresh deaths in the last 24 hours while Chittoor recorded two and Krishna and East Godavari one each, the bulletin said.

With the total number of recoveries touching 7,632 so far, the state has 9,096 active cases now.

Out of the cumulative 16,934 cases, 14,414 were locals, 2,111 from other states and 409 foreign returnees.

According to government data, the state so far completed a sum of 9.71 lakh tests at the rate of 18,195 per million. As the number of cases has been growing, the positivity rate increased to 1.74 per cent while the recovery rate dropped further to 45.07 per cent. Mortality rate stood at 1.22 per cent, as per the data on Friday.