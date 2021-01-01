Apollo releases video of Rajinikanth wishing its staff on New Year

Apollo Hospitals, whose facility in Hyderabad treated Rajinikanth last week for “severe fluctuations” in his blood pressure, on Friday released a video in which the Tamil superstar thanks doctors, nurses, and staff for sending him “with good health and peace of mind.”

The 36-second video, recorded during the actor's stay at the hospital last week, was posted on Friday on the verified Twitter page of Apollo Hospitals on the occasion of New Year.

Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on December 25 and discharged on December 27 evening. The hospital had advised him bed rest for a week and to refrain from activities that may put him at the risk of contracting Covid-19.

“I am extremely happy. I am going with going health and peace of mind, with god's grace. Excellent maintenance and excellent staff took care of me. Keep it up,” the actor said while wishing the staff, doctors, and nurses a very happy new year 2021.

In the tweet, the hospital said 2020 gave it the opportunity to serve India’s biggest star. “When Thalaiva speaks the world listens! 2020 gave us the opportunity to serve India’s biggest star. Apollo Family thanks him for his gracious words & Wishes him a happy, healthy & prosperous year ahead! @rajinikanth,” the tweet read.