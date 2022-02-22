As Covid-19 cases and its revenues fall, TTD allows more pilgrims into Tirumala temple

As Covid-19 cases have reduced, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to increase the pilgrim entry numbers into the Tirumala temple to 45,000 per day.

The figure would be still about 25,000 lesser than the pre Covid-19 daily footfalls into the famous Lord Venkateshwara temple.

As of now, the TTD is allowing 12,000 pilgrims under Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan and 15,000 in the Slotted Sarva Darshan (free) category.

“The additional quota of 13,000 SED tickets per day from February 24 to 28 would be released on Wednesday. Similarly an additional offline quota of SSD tokens at 5000 per day for February 26 to 28 will be issued at regular counters at the Bhudevi complex, Srinivasam complex, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Choultries in Tirupati,” officials said on Tuesday.

The online quota of Rs 300 SED tickets at 25,000 per day for March would also be released on February 23 at 9 am.

Revenue dip

The TTD board has last week approved an estimated budget of Rs 3,096 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The Covid-19 pandemic effect is evident on TTD's revenues for the second consecutive year.

While the board had last year estimated Rs 1,131 crore from the Hundi donations and other capital receipts, revised estimates for 2021-22 show this revenue at Rs 933 crore only.

