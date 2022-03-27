At least 8 killed, over 45 injured in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor as private bus falls into gorge

Eight people died and about 45 were injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled down a gorge in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at about 9:30 pm on the Bhakarapeta ghat road, known for its steep curves and accident-prone spots.

Around 60 people – a group of family and friends from Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district -- were travelling in the private bus to attend a marriage engagement in Tiruchanur near Tirupati.

Rescue operations carried out by the police, fire and other district officials and locals despite the darkness helped take the victims to the hospitals on time and reduce the death toll. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Ruia and other hospitals in Tirupati.

Officials who inspected the accident site said that the driver’s negligence, over speeding on an unfamiliar road, would have caused the tragedy.

Rasool Basha, the driver, Md Shakeel, cleaner and passengers Malisetti Murali, M Vengappa are reportedly among the seven persons killed on the spot.

State Panchayati Raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy visited the victims in the hospital and said that safety railings would be installed immediately along the ghat road. The minister said that tenders were called for a four-lane road on the Bhakarapeta stretch with Rs 1500 crore investment.

Officials said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the situation and announced an immediate relief of Rs two lakhs to the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 to those undergoing medical treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs two lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. “Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Chittoor, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon,” Modi tweeted.

Opposition TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu, who represents Chittoor district, expressed his deep shock and grief. “It is heart-wrenching that the ghastly mishap took place in a family that was in the midst of celebrating a marriage,” Naidu said while urging the state government to ensure better medical care to the injured persons.

Check out DH's latest videos