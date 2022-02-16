Attukal pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

Attukal pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

The event had entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest gathering of women

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 16 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 19:55 ist
Devotees offer prayers during the 'Kappukettu' ceremony at the Attukal Bhagavathy Devi Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI File Photo

The famed Attukal pongala festival of Attukal Devi temple of Thiruvananthapuram will be held on Thursday.

While thousands of women devotees from various parts of the state and even from other states and countries used to converge around the temple to offer the pongala (sweet dishes made with rice and jaggery) to the goddess, over the last two years devotees were not allowed near the temple owing to the Covid situations.

Usually, the line of devotees used to extend to more than five kilometres on the stretches around the temple. The event had also entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest gathering of women.

Even as it was initially decided to allow 1,500 devotees at the temple premises, the decision was called off owing to concerns that it could lead to crowding and unnecessary tensions at the temple premises.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

 