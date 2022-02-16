Attukal pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

The famed Attukal pongala festival of Attukal Devi temple of Thiruvananthapuram will be held on Thursday.

While thousands of women devotees from various parts of the state and even from other states and countries used to converge around the temple to offer the pongala (sweet dishes made with rice and jaggery) to the goddess, over the last two years devotees were not allowed near the temple owing to the Covid situations.

Usually, the line of devotees used to extend to more than five kilometres on the stretches around the temple. The event had also entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest gathering of women.

Even as it was initially decided to allow 1,500 devotees at the temple premises, the decision was called off owing to concerns that it could lead to crowding and unnecessary tensions at the temple premises.

Check out latest DH videos here