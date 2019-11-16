Bankers booked for Rs 25.8L theft from dead woman's a/c

A case was registered on Saturday against two employees of a nationalized bank here for allegedly swindling money to the tune of Rs 25.8 lakh from the account of a deceased customer.

Police registered a case against manager Sheikh Mohideen and assistant manager Chinnadurai of Indian Overseas Bank in Vayalur here on the basis of a complaint from its Zonal manager.

When Sheikh Mohideen and Chinnadurai found that no one had come forward to claim the money deposited in the account of Emisola, who died a few years ago, the duo renewed the account by forging her signature and created an ATM card, which was used to draw the money, police said. During audit inspection, it was found that money had not been deposited in the account for the past few years, while the ATM card had been used to withdraw the money.

A subsequent inquiry revealed that the account holder died a few years ago, and the Manager and the Assistant manager had renewed her account, obtained an ATM card and used it to take the money. Cases have been registered against them for conspiracy, forging documents and fraud.