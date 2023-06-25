Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today

BJP chief J P Nadda to address public rally in Telangana on June 25

The BJP in Telangana plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Jun 25 2023, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 10:44 ist
BJP President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the work and achievements of the NDA government at the Centre.

Nadda would also point out the 'failures' of the BRS government in the meeting, named as 'Nava Sankalpa Sabha', according to a BJP release.

Before attending the meeting in Nagarkurnool, about 140 km from Hyderabad, Nadda would meet noted political analyst K Nageshwar and Padma Shri recipient Ananda Shankar in Hyderabad as part of BJP's 'Sampark se samarthan' campaign, it said.

The BJP in Telangana plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the state in the coming months as part of its preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, the sources said. A public meeting scheduled to be addressed at Khammam by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 had to be postponed as he was busy with measures to deal with Cyclone 'Biparjoy' then.

