Bribe for tender case: K'taka BJP MLA sent to 10-day judicial custody

Justice Jayath Kumar issued the order after the Lokayukta sleuths produced the accused before the court

  • Apr 01 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 22:45 ist
The Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday sent Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa to 10-day judicial custody in connection with the bribe for tender case.

Justice Jayath Kumar issued the order after the Lokayukta sleuths produced the accused before the court.

Virupakshappa, who is the prime accused in the case, was arrested on March 27 and produced before the court the next day. The entire episode has caused embarrassment to the party ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.

Virupakshappa's son Prashath Madal, a government official, was caught red-handed while receiving Rs 40 lakh bribe for allotment of procurement order of raw materials for the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a public sector unit.

The accused MLA was the Chairman of KSDL and his son was allegedly receiving bribes on behalf of his father.

The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore in cash, 1.6 kg gold from the residences of the accused BJP MLA and his son, who was arrested.

 

