Cadets' self chores module helps Telangana police academy avoid COVID-19 infections

Under the new hostel management/picnic on the job progamme, 1300 cadet Sub Inspectors and 650 women police constables were asked to do their own chores in the hostels – cook, wash utensils, mop floors, sanitize washrooms and even clean the common toilets.

While the module was intended to break stereotypes of man-woman work distinction and inculcate a sense of gender equality and dignity of labor, it was also to serve as a stress buster - especially cooking – from the various rigorous drills trainees undergo every-day.

All support staff like cooks, dishwashers, cleaners were withdrawn.

The police academy officials now say that they could curtail the movement from outside of staff like cooks, cleaners etc., during this COVID-19 lockdown thus helping avoid spread of the virus in the vast campus on Hyderabad outskirts.

“We are a community of about 2500 people but not even a single case was registered,” VK Singh, director of the academy tells DH.

Telangana has recorded 1454 cases till Friday, majority of them from Hyderabad area.

“As a safety measure, we rested all staff and assistants. This was also to show our gratitude to the workers operating round the clock helping the academy run,” TSPA director said.

The current 1950 cadets, officials say, is the biggest batch till now at the academy, thanks to a special police recruitment drive by the Telangana government last year.

“There were apprehensions expressed by some people, but the trainees welcomed the idea. With its successful run and trainees’ feedback wanting continuation of the module, we have decided to make it part of our induction course from now on.”

“We have been experimenting for the last six months with different approaches to training to bring about transformation in police training. Hostel management was one such component intended for attitudinal change, making policemen become more sympathetic towards the common people,” said Singh.

“One has to be a gentleman first to become a fine police officer,” says the senior IPS officer.