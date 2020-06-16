Case against airline official for flouting COVID-19 norms in Kerala; 79 more positive cases

A police case was registered against an airline official on charges of flouting quarantine norms at Kannur district in Kerala.

According to the Muzhakunnu police in Kannur district, the case was registered against a cabin crew of Air India based on a complaint of district medical officer. The accused, who worked in a flight under the Vande Bharat mission, was tested COVID-19 positive last month.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

But he claimed that he was not tested COVID-19 positive and also allegedly flouted the quarantine norms.

Meanwhile, 79 more persons in Kerala were tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, while 60 got recovered, taking the number of COVID-19 active cases to 1,366. Among the fresh cases, 47 came from abroad, while 26 were from other states. Six persons, including a health worker got infected through local contact.