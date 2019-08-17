Central team will assess flood havoc: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the central government would soon dispatch a high-level expert team to the state to assess damages caused by floods and rain.

The CM, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Modi also promised to release an interim financial grant at the earliest.

“In the meeting, which lasted up to 40 minutes, we have explained every detail to the PM. He gave a patient hearing. We have also explained to him about massive flood caused due to excess water released by Maharashtra from its reservoirs,” Yediyurappa told reporters after the meeting.

“The PM said the Centre will take a call on releasing some funds as interim relief with immediate effect. A high-level team from the Centre is expected soon,” Yediyurappa said.

Though the prime minister did not specify about the size of the grant, sources said Yediyurappa requested the prime minister to sanction at least Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief, with an additional amount that could be released later.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and other senior BJP leaders were part of the delegation that met Prime Minister Modi.