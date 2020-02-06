Centre rejects Karnataka plea to release Rs 284 crore arrears

Union Minister for Human Resources Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday informed Rajya Sabha that the Centre will not reimburse Rs 284.13 crore to Karnataka as the Central share of payment of arrears to teachers for implementation of revised University Grant Commission ( UGC) pay scheme under the 6th CPC(Central Pay Commission) due to delay in part of the state to submit its proposal.

Replying to a question by B K Hariprasad (Congress), the Minister said since the Karnataka Government had not submitted its proposal seeking reimbursement of arrears to the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) before the last date, July 1st 2018, the Ministry is not able to pay the requisite money to the state.

Under the scheme of revision of pay as per the 6th Central Pay Commission of teachers and equivalent cadres in Universities and Colleges, the Central Government is to reimburse 80 % of the total additional financial burden accrued for the period of from January 1, 2006 to March 31, 2010 due to implementation of revised pay scales to teachers of state universities and colleges.

The Centre invited the proposal from all states including Karnataka, who want to implement the scheme. And also called the proposal from the states for reimbursement of the central shares before July 1, 2018.

Though the MHRD had released Rs 584.98 crore to Karnataka from 2014 to 2015 against its proposals, the Centre has not received any additional proposals from Karnataka seeking arrears of Rs Rs 284.13 core before the deadline.