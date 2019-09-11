Chandrababu Naidu firm on visiting Atmakur

" I am warning this government and police against playing this kind of politics, you can't control us by arrests," TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu said after police refused to allow him to leave his Undavalli residence here on Wednesday.

He was supposed to leave for Palnadu region on his Chalo Atmakur protest programme.

Speaking to media representatives who reached him despite restrictions on media, Naidu said that more than 565 incidents took place in the past 100 days. "545 families were driven away from their villages. It is a violation of fundamental rights, right to speak and right to expression," he said.

"We are fighting. We announced Chalo Atmakur programme, 125 people mostly SC s were driven away violating SC atrocities act. Even there is a violation of women rights," he said

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government house arrested every TDP leader. Few were arrested by police he said.

Will go to Atmakur

Naidu reiterated his stand to visit affected areas."Whenever police will allow me I will go to Atmakur to see that people stay in their villages," he said.

Naidu was angry police have behaved high handedly while dealing with women leaders. "Nannapaneni Rajakumari, Bhuma Akhila Priya and SC leaders V Anita and Bandaru Sravani were manhandled by police as they tried to express solidarity," he added.