Chartered flight with 300 Indians stranded in Nigeria arrives in Kochi

A chartered flight carrying over 300 Indian nationals stranded in Nigeria due to COVID-19-induced lockdown arrived here on Sunday afternoon, an airport official said. The Air Peace flight from Lagos, Nigeria carrying 312 passengers on board, landed at the airport at 3.30 pm, Cochin International Airport Spokesperson said.

"There were 197 Keralites among the evacuees, who were stuck in the African country during the lockdown," he said. Rest of the passengers are from other south Indian states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he added.