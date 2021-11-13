Kid dead, 10 in hospital after suspected food poisoning

Child dead, 10 in hospital after suspected food poisoning in Kerala

According to the authorities, the incident took place at a wedding in Narikunu near Kozhikode, where the guests were served chicken on Thursday

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 13 2021, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 21:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a tragic incident, a two and a half year old boy died on Saturday due to suspected food poisoning, while 10 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Kozhikode.

According to the authorities, the incident took place at a wedding in Narikunu near Kozhikode, where the guests were served chicken on Thursday.

The deceased, Mohammed Ameen, son of Akbar Aand, had reportedly fallen ill after eating the chicken.

He was first admitted to a nearby private hospital where his condition deteriorated and he had to be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, 10 other guests who also had food at the same wedding party, had to be hospitalised immediately.

The health authorities have started a probe into it.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
India News
Food Poisoning

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

 