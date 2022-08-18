China’s attempt to change 'world order' should be defeated: TN Governor

Without naming China, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday tore into the Communist nation, accusing it of “trying to change the world order” based on the rule of law and democratic values by “influencing” countries and putting them into a “debt trap” from that is difficult to escape.

To counter China’s approach that is “hegemonistic” in its outlook and approach vis-a-vis international relationships, and seeks to encroach on the “global commons”, Ravi said India and the US should continue to work together to ensure that the “global order” remains committed to democracy, democratic values, and human dignity.

Ravi made the remarks in the presence of US Consul-General in Chennai Judith Ravin and Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director, National Science Foundation (NSF) of the US Government, while delivering his speech at the 37th annual convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) here.

Also Read | China's envoy plays down controversy over Chinese research ship docking in Sri Lanka

Governor Ravi also conferred a Doctor of Philosophy degree on Panchanathan, the first Indian to hold the post of director of NSF. At the convocation, as many as 8,168 UG and PG students received their degrees while 215 research scholars received their doctorate degrees. Sixty-two students received gold medals.

With Sri Lanka probably weighing heavy in his mind, Ravi spoke about China extending its influence outside the country by funding projects in several countries through loans that eventually pose a threat to the respective country’s sovereignty.

“See the way they spread their economy and the way they influence the countries around, put them in a debt trap track from where they find it very difficult to come out, heavily compromising their sovereignty and economy. This kind of global order is neither acceptable nor good for humanity,” Ravi said.

"Human dignity is not something that is on their radar. For them (China), humans are just moving hydrocarbons,” he added.

Talking about the long-standing relationship between India and the US, Ravi said democracy was a common thread that brought the two countries on the same platform, while asserting that India’s commitment to democracy was not just after independence in 1947 but it was a way of life as evidenced in ancient descriptions and writings on stone.

Also Read | US, Taiwan agree trade talks in face of 'growing China coercion'

“Over the years, the two countries graduated to having shared responsibilities. But today, the world is in a situation where we see there is a disturbing trend to change the world order. For a very long time, the US took the responsibility of maintaining a world order, a peaceful world order,” he said.

The way the country – he did not name China – is rising to disturb the established order and trying to make “it as if it is theirs.” “A law is not the law that a country says is the law but the law which is by large universally accepted and is acceptable to the largest part of the globe. This is a big challenge and the US cannot do it alone. And here we, I mean, India and the US have come together to share this responsibility,” he said.

Ravi also said no country can afford to be insular and inward in outlook and not drawn to global commitment in the wake of challenges.

In his speech, VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan exhorted governments to “invest heavily” in education to ensure that everyone gets access to higher education. “History tells us that countries that made huge investments in education have become advanced nations. We should ensure that 6 percent of our GDP is spent on education whereas the current spending is just 3.5 per cent of the GDP,” he said.

Also Read | China to send troops to Russia for joint military drills

The chancellor of VIT also asked governments to find ways to offset losses from PSUs and spend the money on education. “Focus should be on education. Of the 14 crore children according to the 2011 census, only 3.5 crore are in higher education now. This has to change,” he said.

Panchanathan asked students to be open-minded, be an explorer and said Good ideas and new inspirations will come from anywhere and everywhere. “This mindset will propel you forward throughout your journey and enable you to tackle the grand challenges ahead,” he said.

VIT Vice Presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan, and G V Selvam, Assistant Vice President Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, and Executive Director Dr. Sandhya Pentareddy were present.