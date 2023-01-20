CM sets three year target for Andhra colleges to achieve NAAC accreditation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wants every higher education institution in the state to achieve the National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation in the next three years.

Asking the concerned officials to improve standards in teaching and other areas step by step every year for gaining eligibility, Reddy categorically stated “that recognition of institutions failing in this respect shall be canceled.”

In a review meeting with higher education department officials on Thursday, the Chief Minister pointed out the need for a uniform policy to accord recognition to various colleges.

Besides strengthening the Academic Staff Colleges in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati to improve the standards of the teaching staff, another such college should be established in the central Andhra region, instructed the Chief Minister.

Reddy also asked officials to act strictly with the sub-standard private B.Ed colleges.

Integrated certified job-oriented courses

The CM stressed on the need to integrate certified job-oriented online vertical courses like risk analysis, risk management, banking and real estate administration into mainstream curriculum in colleges.

“The combination will help improve the skills of degree students, enabling them take up self-employed professions that offer good growth prospects,” Reddy said, while advocating tie-ups with institutions like the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in this regard.

The CM also directed officials to acquaint themselves with various courses being imparted to students in reputed educational institutions abroad and implement the same curriculum in AP educational institutions.

“Such curriculum should be integrated with our syllabus here by June next,” the CM suggested.

Reddy said that the Skills University should take the responsibility of designing the college curriculum in tandem with the IT department to meet the requirements of the industry. “Students should become proficient in courses such as coding, cloud computing and software development to meet the growing demand.”

As the government is establishing skill development centers in all the 175 assembly constituencies, courses should be introduced by June next to train students in solar panel making, solar motors repairing and maintenance of solar parks, where there is a scarcity of experts, Reddy said.

Reddy wants education department officials to achieve sustainable goals as the YSRCP government is implementing fees reimbursement schemes at the higher education level.

“Steps should be taken to fill vacant posts in the department by clearing legal hurdles by June. Officials should explore the possibility of establishing a recruitment board to fill vacancies in Universities. Vacant posts in IIITs should be filled as soon as possible,” directed the CM.