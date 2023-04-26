Congress MP's posters appear on Vande Bharat train in Kerala

Posters of Congress MP V K Sreekandan were pasted on the Vande Bharat train that made the inaugural service in Kerala on Tuesday. The Railway Protection Force is likely to take action on the incident.

The posters of the Palakkad MP were pasted on the train as it reached Shornur railway station in Palakkad. The MP had earlier protested against not allowing a stop for Vande Bharat at Shornur, which is in his constituency. Later the railways allowed stop at Shornur. Posters greeting the MP in this regard were pasted on the train.

Sreekandan reacted that he did not know who did the act. RPF officials removed the posters.