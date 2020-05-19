Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: When bride got stranded at Karnataka-Kerala border during 'muhurta'

P N Pushparajan, a native of Kasaragod, and Vimala K from Mangaluru were supposed to tie their nuptial knot in a temple in Kasargod between 11 am and 12 noon on Monday. But they were held up at Thalapady on the Karnataka-Kerala border from 7 am to 4 pm, thanks to the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Pushparajan and Vimala had got engaged and their marriage was to be held in a temple near Badiyadka in Kasaragod on the date and at a time fixed by an astrologer.

Owing to the restrictions due to the lockdown, only Vimala and her mother decided to come to Kasaragod. Though Vimala applied for an entry pass, she opted for a medical emergency pass since there was no alternative option for a pass.

Pushparajan's brother Pavithran said that they followed the procedures advised by some local representatives.

Though Vimala and mother reached the border by around 7 am on Monday, they were not allowed to enter Kerala as they did not have valid passes. After they contacted the district administration, steps were initiated to allow them on the spot pass. Even then they got the pass only by 4 pm.

Finally, Pushparajan, who was waiting at the border to receive them since morning, took the two to his house at Mulleria and the couple got married in his house by around 6.30 pm. Now, Vimala and her mother are on 14-day home quarantine at Pushparajan's house.

Kasaragod district collector D Sajith Babu said that the spot application for a fresh pass was submitted only by 11 am and the officials of the checkpoint had extended full cooperation to issue the pass at the earliest.

The plight of the couple comes at a time when many were allegedly managing to cross the border easily with political influence.