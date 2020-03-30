Coronavirus: Prohibitory orders issued in Kottayam

Coronavirus lockdown: Prohibitory orders issued in Kottayam, day after migrant workers stage stir

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 30 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 15:36 ist
Migrants from West Bengal stage a protest, demanding to allow them for their way back to native places and provide a transport for it, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Paippad village in Kottayam district, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Prohibitory orders under Section 144, CrPC were issued in Kottayam district on Monday, a day after a village near Changanassery saw a massive protest by hundreds of migrant workers, violating the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

District Collector P K Sudheer Babu issued the prohibitory orders as a measure "to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the district", officials said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The orders were issued following reports submitted by the district police chief and sub-divisional magistrate, stating that there were instances of public gathering in the district even after the government announced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said.

Seeking transportation to travel to their native places, hundreds of migrant workers took to the streets in Payippad village, near Changanassery, on Sunday, violating the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The Kerala government quickly stepped in to defuse the tension by deploying police force and sending the Kottayam district authorities to pacify the agitating migrant workers, who are called guest labourers in the state.

The district collector and superintendent of police held talks with the migrant workers and managed to send them back to their camps.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Section 144
Kerala
Kottayam
COVID-19
Coronavirus
migrant workers
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 