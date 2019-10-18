Court to decide on Jagan’s plea exemption from hearing

The CBI special court here on Friday said that it might decide on the question of exempting Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy from personal appearance in the court in the disproportionate assets (DA) case every Friday, on November 1.

The court heard the strong arguments from both sides and reserved the judgment for November 1.

Hurt by harsh language

However, Jagan’s counsel objected to the harsh language used by the CBI in its counter against Jagan, saying that it is imaginary content.

The CBI in its counter submitted on October 1 said “…If the request of the petitioner (Jagan) seeking dispensation of his personal attendance in the court on whatever grounds pleaded in the petition (is considered), will virtually entail him to liberate himself from the lawful restrictions imposed by this Hon’ble Court to ensure the ends of justice and give him an unsolicited liberty to do whatever he wants and influence the witnesses behind the iron wall of political, money and muscle powers”.

“In all the 11 charge sheets, the petitioner (Jagan) stands as an accused in his individual capacity and as representative of his privately-owned companies and therefore should attend the court as such. Any reference to the revenue and financial condition of the government of Andhra Pradesh is only an attempt to deviate the attention of the court from real issues”.

Jagan’s legal counsel asked the CBI to show evidence for its charge that Jagan had influenced witnesses. He said it is all a figment of imagination by the central bureau.

“The exemption is sought only in the interest of the larger interest of people of Andhra Pradesh but not because it is inconvenient for Jagan”, the counsel mentioned.

While requesting the court not to spare Jagan from personal appearance, the CBI argued that there were no changes in the conditions of the case except Jaganmohan Reddy becoming CM.