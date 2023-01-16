Covid-19: Kerala makes masks mandatory in public places

Covid-19: Kerala makes masks mandatory in public places

In its order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 16 2023, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 20:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kerala government has issued orders making face masks mandatory for people in all public places, workplaces and gatherings.

In its order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Besides, the government also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitisers to ensure safety of people from a potential virus attack.

The order, issued amid concerns about a possible surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, shall remain in force in all parts of the state for a period of 30 days with effect from January 12, 2023, it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Kerala

What's Brewing

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

 