Cyclone Nisarga: CM Uddhav Thackeray shares do's and dont's, asks people to ignore rumours

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday shared dos and don'ts in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga that is likely to make a landfall at the Alibaug town in Raigad and also impact other coastal districts including Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.

Sharing a graphic on Twitter, the Chief Minister's Office urged people to pay attention to official instructions on TV and radio, and not heed to rumours or circulate them.

Thackeray said people should tie or move indoors loose things outside their homes and regularly inspect battery-operated devices as well as reserve power systems.

If a person is not living in a mud house or hut, he/she should choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practice how all members of the family will use the space during the cyclone.

Stay at the centre of the room, stay away from corners as debris often accumulates in corners, the chief minister said.

He urged people to hide under strong furniture such as a stool, heavy table or desk and hold it tight. Use your hands to protect your head and neck, Thackeray said.

People should stay away from windows, he said, adding that some windows should be closed and some kept open so to maintain the pressure.

People should avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums and shopping malls, he said and asked for keeping the emergency kit ready.

He suggested disconnecting the power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools.

Store drinking water in a clean place (jugs, bottles), he said.

People should help those who are trapped or injured and provide first aid if needed, Thackeray said.

He said people should open windows and leave a building if possible if there is any gas leak. Turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company, he said.

He also asked people to help those in special need, like children, physically challenged and elderly.

The chief minister asked fishermen to keep their boats/rafts tied-up in a safe place and also keep a radio set with extra batteries handy.

Among don'ts, Thackeray said people should not spread or believe in rumours.

"Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone. Stay away from damaged buildings. Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm, he said.

The chief minister also urged people to not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill and clean them immediately (if the fluids spill).

He again appealed to fishermen should not venture into the sea in view of the rough weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the authorities concerned to temporarily shift people staying near the sea and other dangerous locations in eight wards on the city's west coast to municipal schools.

The fire brigade personnel are on alert and 93 lifeguards deployed at six chowpatties in the city, apart from lifeguards and rescue boats, the BMC said.

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and five teams of Navy are deployed at various locations in Mumbai.

The BMC also appealed to people to dial its helpline number 1916 for help in case of any emergency.

The situation in the city is being monitored from the disaster control room with the help of 5,000 CCTV cameras installed on roads.

To avoid water-logging, over 300 pumps have been put up and adequate staff deployed at six pumping stations in the city, the BMC said.

The buildings which are in a dangerous condition have been inspected and their occupants asked to remain alert.

Also, 96 civic teams have been deployed to prune branches of trees and remove trees which fall due to the wind, the BMC said.

Generators have been provided in hospitals and towing vans deployed for removing vehicles stuck on roads, it added.