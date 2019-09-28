Daimler announces no production for 6 days

One more commercial vehicle manufacturer based out of this metropolis, Daimler India, has declared “no-production day” for six days in September and October owing to slowdown in the automobile sector.

Daimler India’s announcement comes a day after heavy vehicles major Ashok Leyland declared more non-working days for the month of October citing continuation of “sluggishness and contraction in the commercial vehicle market”.

“We confirm that DICV will have three non-production days in September and 3 non-production days in October. Permanent employees have been granted additional vacation days to help compensate,” a spokesperson for Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said in a statement.

However, the spokesperson did not give details on the dates on which the company will face shut down.

He added that the company was closely monitoring the situation and will adjust its production line depending on market demand. Daimler is the third major company after Ashok Leyland and TVS to have announced no production days for their factories.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Private Limited is a subsidiary of the German Daimler AG and manufactures commercial vehicles that cater to the demands of Indian customers.

The company began its production in June 2012 and launched its first heavy-duty truck in two months in September.