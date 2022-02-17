Departed soul donates Rs 9.2 cr to Venkateswara temple

Departed soul donates cash, property worth Rs 9.2 crore to Lord Venkateswara temple

On behalf of the spinster, Parvatham, who passed away, her sister handed over documents of immovable property valued at Rs 6 crore

PTI
PTI, Tirupati,
  • Feb 17 2022, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 16:52 ist
File Photo of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple. Credit: DH Photo

A 76-year-old female devotee from Chennai has posthumously made an offering of Rs 9.2 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

On behalf of the spinster, Parvatham, who passed away, her sister handed over documents of immovable property valued at Rs 6 crore along with a demand draft for Rs 3.2 crore to TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy at the hill temple this morning, the temple official told PTI.

They requested the TTD to utilize the cash offering of Rs.3.2 for the construction of Children Super Specialty Hospital being built by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Andhra Pradesh
India News
Tirupati
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

 