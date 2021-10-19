DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 19 2021, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 07:17 ist

Need to implement the Madhav Gadgil committee report on protecting the Western Ghats and flaws in Kerala's disaster management plans have once again become a hot topic of discussion as major landslides wreck the state for the fourth year in a row.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhav Gadgil Committee
madhav gadgil
disaster management
Kerala
DH Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 