DMK allies to organize social harmony human chain in protest against RSS march

Suspecting an “ulterior political motive” in the RSS holding its march in 50 locations across Tamil Nadu on October 2, three allies of the ruling DMK have appealed to their cadres and people to form a social harmony “human chain” on the same day.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI(M), and CPI said their protest was against the “march by RSS” and recent activities of the Sangh in Tamil Nadu. The announcement came after the Madras High Court refused to grant an urgent hearing of a petition filed by VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan seeking a stay on an order allowing the RSS march.

In a joint statement, Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan and his CPI counterpart R Mutharasan said the RSS, which was “accused of playing a role” in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, holding a march on his birth anniversary seems to be result of an ulterior political motive.

“Sangh Parivar organisations led by the BJP and RSS have been trying to propagate hate politics in Tamil Nadu and instigate violence in the state. They are now trying to further their agenda by making Coimbatore as centerpiece of their efforts,” the statement said.

The leaders also appealed to the people to “ignore the efforts of the Sangh Parivar in dividing them” and not to fall in their trap. They said the VCK, and Left parties will organize a social harmony human chain across the state on October 2 as part of their efforts to “save people’s unity, secularism, religious harmony, social peace, and state’s growth.”

They also welcomed Chief Minister M K Stalin’s statement asking DMK cadres not to make statements that might give mileage to “toxic political forces” that lack “political ethics, honesty, and dignity.”

Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent outfit of DMK, welcomed the decision by the three parties and asked its cadres to join the social harmony human chain on October 2.

The RSS plans to hold the march on the occasion of its founding day which falls on Vijayadashami in 50 locations in all major cities and district headquarters in the state. Though the police denied permission for the march, the RSS knocked at the doors of the Madras High Court seeking permission which asked the state government to grant the nod on or before September 28.

The RSS has always found it tough to hold marches in Tamil Nadu with the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa refusing permission for years together. The marches resumed after her death in 2016 and were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The march assumes significance in the wake of a massive political push by the BJP to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, where it still lacks a solid base.